(Repeats story published on Friday)
* Some banks fear exposure to problems of weaker lenders
* Say fund may not be big enough to make dent in bad debt
mountain
* Supporters say it is vital safety net for banking system
* Stability of Italian banks important for euro zone economy
By Silvia Aloisi and Paola Arosio
MILAN, April 15 Italy has dubbed its new bank
bailout fund Atlas, after the mythical Greek titan, because it
is meant to hold up the sky above the nation's lenders. But some
of the fund's own investors doubt that it can do the job.
The 5-6 billion euro ($5.7-6.8 billion) fund was hailed by
the government as an industry-led response to concerns in Rome
and other European capitals about the euro zone's fourth-biggest
banking system.
But it was only reluctantly accepted by some of the
financial institutions that committed to it, according to seven
sources, including four of the institutions that eventually
agreed to put money in the fund.
Some bankers involved in the scheme voiced fears the fund
would expose their own banks to the self-inflicted problems of a
few lenders, the sources said.
They also said that the fund may not be big enough to make a
real dent in Italy's 360 billion euros in bad debts, a third of
the euro zone's total, if it spends most of its money on helping
recapitalise weaker banks, according to the sources.
Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, and
another lender, Banco Popolare, spoke out against
Atlas in tense, closed-door meetings leading up to the fund's
announcement on Monday, according to two sources who were
present.
Some bankers complained they were being asked to sign up to
a multi-billion-euro fund without any documentation, the sources
said.
A person who played a key role in setting up the fund said
some of the details were only fine-tuned at midday on Monday, so
no paperwork was distributed at the final meeting with bankers
in the evening. The plan's first formal draft circulated the
following day.
Unenthusiastic bankers only agreed to back it after
government and central bank officials warned of a crisis of
confidence in the sector unless big lenders signed up.
The person who had a key role in setting up the fund said
they were told that if a single bank's effort to raise cash on
the market failed, it would drag the whole industry down.
Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Popolare declined to comment on
the talks leading up to the fund's creation and on whether they
had reservations about the scheme.
A Bank of Italy spokeswoman said it supported the initiative
by private financial institutions, which the central bank
governor has described as a safety net to ensure choppy markets
do not impede the necessary recapitalisation of some lenders.
"The backstop offered by Atlas will have positive effects on
the problem of non-performing loans, which is the main problem
of Italian banks," the spokeswoman said.
The government did not respond to emails requesting comment
on whether some banks had doubts about the plan, and whether it
had exerted any pressure on institutions to participate.
The initial reluctance of big players to invest in Atlas
casts uncertainty over the long-term future of a fund meant to
shore up Italian banks, which fared the worst in Europe-wide
stress tests of their financial resilience and have lost a third
of their value this year due to concerns over their bad debts.
However, other financial institutions expressed support for
the scheme, which has around 40 institutional investors,
including insurers, banking foundations and state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti, saying something needed to be done.
"It is a positive initiative for the system," said Banca
Popolare di Milano Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna,
adding he hoped only a small part of the fund's cash would be
needed to assist cash calls at weaker banks. "We hope the
announcement itself will soothe the market, so that a bigger
portion of the fund can be used for bad debts."
Ennio Doris, chairman of asset manager Mediolanum
which is contributing 50 million euros, told Reuters the scheme
was aimed at making the banking industry more solid.
DISTRESSED
The fragility of Italy's banking system has increasingly
been a factor in a debt crisis that has haunted the euro zone
since 2009. Any further risks to its stability could hinder both
the Italian and regional economic recoveries.
The sector has long suffered from low profitability, weak
governance and high costs. A severe recession added to the
problems by making many companies default on loans, saddling
banks with soured debts that - if they are written down at their
market value - would blow a capital hole in their accounts.
If the bailout fund runs out of money, initial participants
would be asked to contribute more cash, but are not obliged to
do so. A person with direct knowledge of the matter said he
expected banks that put in money now to be willing to increase
the fund's fire-power at a later stage if needed, but that if
this was not the case other players may join the scheme.
Rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's expressed
concern the fund was chipping away at stronger banks to prop up
the ailing ones.
"We believe that banks investing in the vehicle could be
asked to increase their participation in the future and, thus,
their exposure toward weaker financial institutions," S&P said.
Atlas will use most of its cash to buy shares in stock
issues at distressed banks, with the rest earmarked to buy bad
loans, focusing on junior debt where investor demand is weakest.
To help the fund, the government has pledged to speed up
bankruptcy procedures. It takes eight years to recover overdue
loans in Italy, four times longer than the European average,
which makes them unattractive for distressed-debt investors.
RIGHTS ISSUES
No detailed plans have been announced. But the fund may have
to invest up to 2 billion euros in two smaller banks' rights
issues, including an imminent share sale by Banca Popolare di
Vicenza, the source with direct knowledge of the issue said.
Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina had flatly
rejected the idea of Atlas in a preliminary meeting at the end
of March, two of the sources said. He agreed in subsequent
meetings to put 1 billion euros into the scheme only after
receiving assurances that the fund would not spend all its money
on buying shares in faltering banks, they said.
Messina said on Wednesday the fund would help banks sell bad
debts close to book value and not at the heavily discounted
prices demanded by "loan-shark" private equity funds. This,
coupled with the government plan to quicken bad loan recovery,
will improve the context in which banks operate, he said.
Banco Popolare Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti had
also initially criticised the plan, saying it would benefit big
rival UniCredit, which is heavily exposed to Popolare
di Vicenza.
He was voicing reservations right up until the final meeting
on Monday that he could not understand why the whole financial
industry should mop up shares of ailing banks when his own
lender planned, unaided, to raise 1 billion euros in the next
few months, said one of the sources.
Other banks shared Saviotti's doubts.
"The most frequently asked question was: are we here to
throw a lifeline to UniCredit?" said one source who was briefed
about the discussions.
UniCredit is currently the sole guarantor of Popolare di
Vicenza's 1.76-billion euro cash call, meaning it would have to
take on any unsold shares in the rights issue if investor demand
remains weak, putting its own capital ratios at risk.
UniCredit, which is contributing 1 billion euros to the
fund, declined to comment on the meetings. Its chief executive,
Federico Ghizzoni, said on Thursday the vehicle was not set up
to bail out Popolare di Vicenza. "We did not seek Atlas's help,
it's the other way round," he said.
Mediobanca, Italy's top investment bank, did not
attend Monday's meetings, having decided to snub the scheme,
three sources said. Mediobanca declined to comment.
"Maybe it's not perfect but at least it's something," said
the chief executive of a mid-tier bank investing in Atlas who
declined to be named due to the confidential nature of the
talks. "Would it be better to do nothing at all?"
($1 = 0.8889 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andrea Mandala, Gianluca Semeraro and
Maria Pia Quaglia in Milan, and Stefano Bernabei in Rome;
Editing by Mark Bendeich and Pravin Char)