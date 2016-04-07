ROME, April 7 An Italian plan to set up a
state-backed fund that would help troubled lenders by buying up
bad loans and plug capital shortfalls should be ready by Monday,
two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
The government is anxious to end long-running concerns about
the health of the Italian banking system, which is groaning
under the weight of 360 billion euros ($410 billion) of bad
loans -- a third of the European total.
Sources told Reuters this week that Rome was looking to
create a fund that would be majority owned by private investors
to comply with EU rules on state aid. State lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) would also take part in the
initiative, they said.
A source said on Thursday that the government was in contact
with the European Commission to make sure the new scheme
complied with EU regulations.
($1 = 0.8780 euros)
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Stefano Bernabei; Writing by
Crispian Balmer, editing by Steve Scherer)