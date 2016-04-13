TURIN, Italy, April 13 An investment fund Italian banks are setting up to support share issues at weaker rivals but also buy non-performing loans will carry out those purchases at prices in line with the book value of these assets, the chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo said.

Italy's biggest retail bank is, together with Italy's top bank by assets UniCredit, the biggest contributor to the fund, accounting for up to 20 percent of its equity endowment.

CEO Carlo Messina told reporters on Wednesday that specialist investors in non-performing loans wanted to buy at excessively low prices in order to reap high returns. The fund would allow banks "to sell at prices that are in line with book values".

A significant bid-ask spread has held back Italy's bad debts market as banks have been reluctant to sell at a loss.

(Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Valentina Za)