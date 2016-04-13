(Adds quotes from Bank of Italy director general, background)
MILAN, April 13 There is no risk that European
authorities will block a bank fund set up by Italian financial
institutions to shore up weaker lenders, Italy's Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told financial newspaper Il Sole 24
Ore on Wednesday.
In a separate interview, Bank of Italy Director General
Salvatore Rossi said the vehicle did not increase systemic risk
for Italian banks.
On Monday, Italy's UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
, state lender CDP and others agreed to create a fund
with a war chest of up to 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) that
would help buy shares in upcoming stock issues at distressed
lenders and purchase non-performing loans.
Shares in Italian banks closed in negative territory on
Tuesday, weighed down by doubts over how the fund will function.
"The state plays no role in the initiative ... so I do not
see any risk," Padoan said about the possibility the fund could
violate European state aid rules.
The minister also said the government would next week
approve new measures to speed up bankruptcy procedures to help
banks shed some of the 360 billion euros in soured loans
weighing on their balance sheets.
The Treasury was weighing the possibility of further cutting
its stake of 65 percent in the national post office Poste
Italiane, Padoan added.
($1 = 0.8803 euros)
