MILAN, Sept 19 Foreign deposits at Italian banks
continued to drop in July at a sharp 17 percent annual pace,
data from national banking association ABI showed on Wednesday,
confirming a trend of shrinking cross-border financing in the
euro zone.
Italian banks lost a net 74.5 billion euros in funding from
abroad in the twelve months to July, ABI said.
In a more encouraging sign, the data showed a 0.3 percent
rise in overall deposits at Italian banks in August compared
with a year earlier, after declining for four months in a row.
Deposits held by Italian residents were up 3.5 percent, the
highest monthly increase since July 2010.
However, lending to non-financial companies and households
dropped 1.9 percent in August, signalling no let-up in the
credit crunch that is crippling the euro zone's third largest
economy.
