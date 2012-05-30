MILAN May 30 A Milan appeals court acquitted
former Bank of Italy governor Antonio Fazio from market-rigging
charges on Wednesday over his role in a 2005 cross-border
takeover battle for local lender Banca Nazionale del Lavoro
(BNL).
A lower court had sentenced Fazio to three years and six
months in the case, centred around the financial battle over BNL
between mid-sized local insurer Unipol and Spanish
bank heavyweight BBVA.
In a separate appeals trial on Monday also relating to a
2005 cross-border takeover row, Fazio was sentenced to
two-and-a-half years in jail for trying to thwart a foreign
takeover of local lender Banca Antonveneta in 2005.
BNL is now part of France's BNP Paribas
(Reporting by Valentina Za)