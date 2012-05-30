(Adds details, background)
MILAN May 30 A Milan appeals court on Wednesday
overturned a previous ruling and acquitted former Bank of Italy
governor Antonio Fazio from market-rigging charges stemming from
a takeover fight over local lender Banca Nazionale del Lavoro
(BNL) in 2005.
The 75-year old former central banker is facing two separate
trials for his role as a regulator in two cross-border financial
battles that tarnished Italy's reputation and led to an overhaul
of the banking sector.
In the BNL case, which pitted mid-sized local insurer Unipol
against Spanish bank heavyweight BBVA, a
lower court had sentenced Fazio to three-and-a-half years in
jail.
In a separate trial on Monday, Fazio was sentenced to
two-and-a-half years in jail for trying to thwart a foreign
takeover of local lender Banca Antonveneta seven years ago.
The sober-mannered governor quit the Bank of Italy in 2005
after phone tap transcripts raised allegations he had favoured
domestic bidders against foreign players.
France's BNP Paribas eventually bought BNL in 2006
for 9 billion euros while Dutch lender ABN Amro secured Banca
Antonveneta.
The departure of Fazio, who was replaced by Mario Draghi,
paved the way for an unprecedented wave of mergers and takeovers
in Italy's protected banking system and for a review of the role
of Italy's central bank head.
Both court sentences could still be overhauled by Italy's
supreme court. Fazio is in any case unlikely to go to jail
because of his age and because the sentence would fall under an
Italian amnesty.
Unipol, which was ordered to pay a 420,000 euro fine on
Wednesday, had launched a bid for BNL in 2005. As the battled
raged on, the insurer's senior managers were ousted after being
put under investigation for insider trading.
Former Unipol chairman Giovanni Consorte was sentenced on
Wednesday to one year and seven months in prison, while his
former deputy Ivano Sacchetti received a jail sentence of
one-and-a-half year.
The court also acquitted Unipol's Chief Executive Carlo
Cimbri and Italian businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone.
(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; Editing by Angus MacSwan)