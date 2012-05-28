MILAN May 28 An appeals court sentenced Italy's
former bank governor Antonio Fazio to two years and six months
in jail on Monday for attempting to thwart a foreign takeover of
domestic lender Antonventa in 2005, a scandal that led to his
exit from the Bank of Italy.
A lower court had initially sentenced Fazio to four years
but that verdict was softened as some of the charges lapsed
because of the statute of limitations.
Fazio, at the helm of the Bank of Italy since 1993, was
forced to quit at the end of 2005 after wire-tapping transcripts
showed him favouring financially-stretched domestic bidder Banca
Popolare Italiana over Dutch rival ABN AMRO for the control of
Antonveneta, now part of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
.
The departure of Fazio, who was replaced by Mario Draghi,
paved the way for an unprecedented wave of mergers and takeovers
in Italy's protected banking system and for a review of the role
of Italy's central bank head.
The sentence could still be overhauled by Italy's supreme
court.
Fazio, now 75, is in any case unlikely to go to jail because
of his age and because the sentence would fall under an Italian
amnesty.
(Reporting By Sara Rossi and Lisa Jucca)