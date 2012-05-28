(Adds details, Fazio to appeal)
By Sara Rossi
MILAN May 28 An appeals court sentenced former
Bank of Italy governor Antonio Fazio to two-and-a-half years in
jail on Monday for trying to thwart a foreign takeover of local
lender Banca Antonventa in 2005, a scandal that led to his exit
from the central bank.
A lower Italian court had initially sentenced Fazio to four
years but that verdict was eased because some of the charges had
lapsed due to the statute of limitations.
Fazio, who took the helm of the Bank of Italy in 1993, was
forced to quit at the end of 2005 after wire-tapping transcripts
showed him favouring financially-stretched domestic bidder Banca
Popolare Italiana over Dutch rival ABN AMRO for the control of
Antonveneta, now part of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
.
Fazio will appeal the sentence, his lawyer told Reuters.
"It's obvious that we will appeal. The verdict is
disappointing," lawyer Franco Coppi said.
Fazio, 75, is in any case unlikely to go to jail because of
his age and because the sentence would fall under an Italian
amnesty.
As governor of the Italian central bank, he was responsible
for overseeing the country's banking system.
The departure of Fazio, who was replaced in 2005 by Mario
Draghi, paved the way for an unprecedented wave of mergers and
takeovers in Italy's protected banking system and for a review
of the role of Italy's central bank head.
Monte dei Paschi's buy of Antonveneta at the peak of the
market is now under scrutiny in a different case aimed at
assessing whether the Tuscan bank misled regulators at the time
of the purchase of Antonveneta from Spain's Santander.
In a separate court case also relating to a 2005
cross-border takeover row, Fazio was sentenced to
three-and-a-half years for market-rigging over Banca Nazionale
del Lavoro, the target of a bitter battle between mid-sized
local insurer Unipol and Spanish bank heavyweight BBVA
.
(Additional reporting and writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)