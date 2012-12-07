ROME Dec 7 Italy's top appeals court has
overturned a ruling acquitting former Bank of Italy governor
Antonio Fazio from charges relating to a takeover battle in 2005
and ordered a new trial, judicial sources said on Friday.
In May a Milan court acquitted Fazio, 76, from
market-rigging charges stemming from a takeover bid for lender
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL), reversing a previous ruling.
In the BNL case, which had pitted insurer Unipol
against Spanish bank heavyweight BBVA, a lower court
had sentenced Fazio to three-and-a-half years in jail.
He is unlikely to go to jail, however, because the crimes in
question are covered by a statute of limitations provision which
bars prosecution after Dec. 19.
The top appeals court in a closed-door hearing also
overturned the acquittals of businessman Francesco Gaetano
Caltagirone, the current chief executive of Unipol, Carlo
Cimbri, and seven others, the judicial sources said.
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Writing by Stephen
Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)