MILAN/ROME Dec 16 The Italian government has prepared an amendment, to be inserted in the 2013 budget law, to make it easier for banks to issue hybrid bonds to boost their capital starting from next year, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

"Should the amendment be approved, it would remove fiscal and regulatory hurdles that have blocked the use of hybrid bonds by Italian lenders to strengthen their regulatory capital," said Francesco Bonichi, tax partner at legal firm Allen & Overy.

Italian banks have been lobbying for the government to modify tax rules that discouraged issuance of these financial instruments as an approaching banking sector check-up increased the importance of alternative tools to strengthen capital.

Hybrid bonds have some features typical of debt instruments and others that make them similar to equity. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Agnieszka Flak)