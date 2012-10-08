MILAN Oct 8 Italian bank loans to non-financial
companies fell for a fourth month running in August, data from
the Bank of Italy showed on Monday, signalling no let-up in the
credit crunch that is crippling the euro zone's third largest
economy.
The data showed that loans to non-financial firms had
contracted by 1.9 percent in August from a year earlier, the
sharpest contraction rate in four months of declines.
Overall loans to the private sector, which includes
financial companies, were also down, by 0.2 percent, the first
contraction in more than a year.
With Italy firmly into a recession, bad loans at its lenders
grew by 15.6 percent in August, compared with 15.4 percent a
month earlier.
On a brighter note, private sector deposits held at Italian
banks rose 3.5 percent, the data showed.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)