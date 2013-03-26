MILAN, March 26 Increasing provisions for bad
loans and developing a market to dispose of impaired assets
would shore up the defences of Italian banks, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
In a report following a mission to Italy, the IMF said the
Italian banking system was on the whole well capitalised but
lenders still faced risks because of a prolonged recession and
their big holdings of domestic sovereign debt.
"Continuing weakness in the real economy and the link
between the financial sector and the sovereign remain key
risks," the IMF said in the report.
The report said a series of actions, including higher loan
loss provisions and creating a market that would help lenders
get rid of impaired assets, would strenghten the banks.
It said banking foundations, which hold stakes in Italy's
top lenders, warranted closer oversight to promote "greater
transparency, better corporate governance and sound financial
management."
The IMF also said the Bank of Italy should have stronger
powers, including the authority to dismiss individual bank board
members and managers.
