BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development to pay cash 0.4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
MILAN, June 7 Bad debts at Italian banks rose by 22.3 percent in April compared with a year earlier, showing no-let up for Italian lenders as the country struggles with its longest recession since Work War Two, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.
Data from the central bank also showed lending to non-financial companies dropping 3.7 percent, following a 2.8 percent decline in March.
Private sector deposits remained healthy, rising 7.1 percent.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
By Elzio Barreto HONG KONG, March 31 Share sales on Asia ex-Japan stock exchanges climbed 20 percent in the first quarter, buoyed by a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) as China's regulator stepped up the approval of new listings in the world's second largest economy, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday. Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region rose to $36.9 billion in the first quarter versus $30.8 billion in the first quarter of 2016, according to
SINGAPORE, March 31 Singapore's total bank lending in February rose as lending to financial institutions, general commerce as well as building and construction increased, central bank data showed on Friday.