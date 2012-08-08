MILAN Aug 8 Domestic government bonds holdings at Italian banks rose further in June, totalling 316.1 billion euros ($392.6 billion) from 302.5 billion in May, Bank of Italy data showed on Wednesday.

The data also showed a further slowdown in the growth of loans to the private sector, which rose by 0.2 percent in June compared with a 0.7 percent increase in May. Bank deposits held by the private sector rose 2.9 percent year-on-year.

($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)