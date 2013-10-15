MILAN Oct 15 Bad loans at Italian banks rose
again in August, nearing 142 billion euros, data showed on
Tuesday, as the country's lenders continued to suffer from the
fallout of Italy's longest recession since World War II.
Figures from the Italian banking association ABI showed gross
non-performing loans stood at 141.8 billion euros in August, up
from 139.9 billion euros a month earlier.
In September banks' loans for households and businesses fell
for the 17th consecutive month, but at a slower pace than in
August.
Loans decreased 2.9 percent in September on an annual basis
after a drop of 3.5 percent a month earlier.
Deposits rose 4.2 percent in September from a year earlier.
Non-performing loans accounted for 7.3 percent of total loans
in August, up from 5.9 percent one year ago, ABI said. The ratio
stood at 13.1 percent for small businesses.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)