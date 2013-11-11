MILAN Nov 11 Deposits at Italian banks rose in September by 3.7 percent from a year earlier, a sharp slowdown from a 6.6 percent annual rise the previous month, Bank of Italy data showed on Monday.

It was the smallest increase since August 2012.

Bad debt at Italian lender rose 22.8 percent in September from a year earlier, up from 22.3 in August, the central bank said.

Italian lenders continued to curb lending as they strive to keep credit risks in check. Loans to non-financial firms fell 4.2 percent year-on-year in September, compared with the 4.6 percent fall recorded in August.

Lending to households contracted by 1.1 percent from the same month of 2012, following a 1.2 percent drop in August.