MILAN Nov 18 Lending by Italian banks to families and non-financial companies continued to shrink in October but at the slowest rate of decline since May 2012, the Italian banking association (ABI) said on Tuesday.

Loans to households and businesses fell 0.88 percent last month from a year earlier, after a 0.91 percent fall posted in September.

October marked the 30th month of decline. ABI said in a statement that an improvement in lending by banks had also emerged in the rest of the euro zone.

Cheap long-term funds injected by the European Central Bank in September are being used by euro zone lenders to kickstart lending, which had been cut back as banks were forced to boost their core capital. A new tender to borrow cheap loans from the ECB will be held in December.

The average interest rate on new loans to corporate clients fell to 2.82 percent in October, reaching the lowest level since February 2011, the banking association said. In September the average rate stood at 2.97 percent.

ABI also said gross bad loans at Italian lenders continued to rise, totalling 177 billion euros in September from 174 billion euros a month earlier.

