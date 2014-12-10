MILAN Dec 10 Bank loans to companies in Italy
fell in October for the 30th straight month, as lenders saddled
with a huge stock of bad loans are more selective than in the
past in lending and the country's stagnating economy depresses
corporate investments.
The Bank of Italy said on Wednesday bank loans to
non-financial firms fell 3.1 percent from a year earlier in
October, after a 3.3 percent fall in September. Bank lending to
companies has been contracting since May 2012.
Non-performing loans held by Italian banks rose 19.3 percent
in October against a 19.9 percent rise in September. The stock
of bad loans totalled 179.26 billion euros ($222 billion) up
from 176.86 billion euros a month earlier.
($1 = 0.8072 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)