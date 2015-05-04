MILAN May 4 The Italian government will take
concrete measures to help domestic lenders offload bad loans in
coming weeks, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday.
Speaking at an event at Milan's stock exchange, Renzi said
the measures would help banks manage bad loans and also put them
on a level playing field with lenders in other countries.
"I think in the next few weeks, there will be a move on bad
loans and in general on instruments that will give our banking
system the same regulatory conditions as other European
countries will take shape," he said.
Italy has been working on a project to set up a
state-sponsored vehicle to pool banks' soured debts but progress
has been slow because of European state aid rules.
The government is also planning to introduce tax credits and
streamline bankruptcy procedures to help lenders deal with some
350 billion euros of bad debts.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)