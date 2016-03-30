MILAN, March 30 Intesa Sanpaolo will
fulfill a commitment to guarantee Veneto Banca's upcoming
1-billion euro rights issue, its chief said on Wednesday after
reports rival UniCredit may back out of a similar
accord over Popolare di Vicenza's looming cash call.
"It (the capital increase) will be done. We have a contract
with Veneto Banca and we will fulfill that contract," Intesa CEO
Carlo Messina told reporters.
"I am convinced that even in a market like this there is a
price at which this kind of operation can be completed. We will
look at market conditions when the moment comes but I am
confident," he said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)