ROME, March 2 The Bank of Italy on Friday urged the country's lenders to make sure their dividend and bonus policies supported the need for higher capital ratios in the face of the current economic crisis.

In a letter to Italy's top bank executives, Bank of Italy's Governo Ignazio Visco said "banks need to adopt dividend policies that allow them to maintain adequate capital levels," and to be "prudent" about handing out bonuses and salaries to managers.

In particular, the Bank of Italy said that banks for which the European Banking Authority had highlighted a capital shortfall due to their sovereign exposure had to use all of their profits to boost their capital.

The Bank of Italy is the country's top banking regulator. (Reporting By Steve Scherer)