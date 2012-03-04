(Fixes typo in headline)
MILAN, March 4 The head of the Italian
banking lobby urged the government not to demonise bankers and
to soften deregulation measures slammed on the sector by
parliament this week as part of Italy's growth-boosting
measures.
"We live thanks to the real economy and trust. We can't be
made the scapegoats of the crisis," Giuseppe Mussari, head of
the ABI, was quoted saying in Italian newspaper Il Corriere
della Sera in an interview.
The governing committee of Italy's banking lobby resigned on
Friday to protest against amendments introduced by the Senate to
Prime Minister Mario Monti's "Grow Italy" reform package that
lowers banking fees, the highest in the euro zone.
The bill introduces virtually free bank accounts for
low-income pensioners and bans banks from charging commissions
on credit lines.
The plan, which the government sent to parliament on Jan.
20, was intended to stimulate Italy's chronically slow growth
after Monti pushed through a tough "Save Italy" austerity
package in December, shortly after being brought in to fend off
the euro zone debt crisis.
"We want to be treated like any other company of which we
expect competitiveness and transparence but to which we don't
impose fixed prices and free-of-charge services. I don't think
we're asking for the moon," Mussari said.
Mussari's comments come after the Bank of Italy on Friday
urged the country's lenders to make sure their dividend and
bonus policies supported the need for higher capital ratios in
the face of the economic crisis.
In a sign the government could backtrack at least partially,
Monti's chief of staff Antonio Catricala said on Friday the
government was open to rewriting the amendment, but on the basis
of a "parliamentary initiative shared by all the political
parties that support us."
Corrado Passera, the Industry minister and himself a former
top banker from Italy's largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo
, added that the ABI mass resignation was "a symptom of
the great unease of a sector which is close to the real economy
of the country."
Mussari also said banks had started to reopen the tap for
credit to the private sector after the European Central Bank's
two rounds of cheap cash injection and he hoped data will show
an improvement in lending in March.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Holmes)