MILAN, March 4 The head of the Italian banking lobby urged the government not to demonise bankers and to soften deregulation measures slammed on the sector by parliament this week as part of Italy's growth-boosting measures.

"We live thanks to the real economy and trust. We can't be made the scapegoats of the crisis," Giuseppe Mussari, head of the ABI, was quoted saying in Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera in an interview.

The governing committee of Italy's banking lobby resigned on Friday to protest against amendments introduced by the Senate to Prime Minister Mario Monti's "Grow Italy" reform package that lowers banking fees, the highest in the euro zone.

The bill introduces virtually free bank accounts for low-income pensioners and bans banks from charging commissions on credit lines.

The plan, which the government sent to parliament on Jan. 20, was intended to stimulate Italy's chronically slow growth after Monti pushed through a tough "Save Italy" austerity package in December, shortly after being brought in to fend off the euro zone debt crisis.

"We want to be treated like any other company of which we expect competitiveness and transparence but to which we don't impose fixed prices and free-of-charge services. I don't think we're asking for the moon," Mussari said.

Mussari's comments come after the Bank of Italy on Friday urged the country's lenders to make sure their dividend and bonus policies supported the need for higher capital ratios in the face of the economic crisis.

In a sign the government could backtrack at least partially, Monti's chief of staff Antonio Catricala said on Friday the government was open to rewriting the amendment, but on the basis of a "parliamentary initiative shared by all the political parties that support us."

Corrado Passera, the Industry minister and himself a former top banker from Italy's largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo , added that the ABI mass resignation was "a symptom of the great unease of a sector which is close to the real economy of the country."

Mussari also said banks had started to reopen the tap for credit to the private sector after the European Central Bank's two rounds of cheap cash injection and he hoped data will show an improvement in lending in March.