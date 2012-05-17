* Banking lobby flags weak issuance in early 2012
* Measures being considered to spur retail bond issuance
* Italy's banks can withstand mkt funding troubles-Citi
MILAN, May 17 Italy's banking lobby is looking
at ways to make it easier for banks to raise cash by issuing
bonds to retail investors, a source of funds which is weakening
but which helped get them through the euro zone crisis.
Banking body Associazione Bancaria Italiana (ABI) said on
Thursday domestic lenders need to cover 137 billion euros in
bond redemptions this year.
The lobby group was working with market regulator Consob to
simplify the issuing process for bonds with a simple structure,
making it speedier and cheaper, ABI Director General Giovanni
Sabatini told a financial conference.
Also, lowering the minimum maturity of debt notes issued by
banks, currently at 24 months, would help meet investors'
preference for ultra-short debt at present, Sabatini said.
"In the first few months of 2012 funding from private
clients, though positive, has been very weak," Sabatini said.
Difficult and costly access to market funding was one of the
reasons rating agency Moody's cited this week as it downgraded
26 Italian lenders. The agency estimated that banks would find
it hard to cover total debt maturing in 2012 with new issuance
if the recent trend was confirmed.
On Wednesday, ABI data showed that Italian banks' overall
bond issuance fell 2.4 percent year-on-year in April after
shrinking 1.6 percent in March - the first annual drop in 14
months.
Debt-laden Italy's vulnerability to the euro zone sovereign
crisis shut the country's lenders off wholesale debt markets in
the second half of 2011.
The situation improved early this year as mass liquidity
injections by the European Central Bank boosted market
confidence, allowing Italy's top banks to borrow from
institutional investors.
"A window that had appeared to reopen for Italian banks now
seem to be closing down again," Sabatini said, citing worsening
market conditions as Greece heads to new elections that may
endanger its future in the euro zone.
Sabatini said Italian banks had boosted their funding only
by 24 billion euros in 2011, an 80 percent drop compared to the
increase seen the previous year.
Speaking at a separate conference in Milan on Thursday, a
senior executive at U.S. bank Citi in Italy said European
Central Bank's liquidity and retail deposits and bonds should
support Italian banks.
"We believe they can absolutely face a prolonged period of
difficulty in placing debt on institutional international
markets," said Federico Chiaverini, Citi Managing Director of
Financial Institutions Group Corporate & Investment Banking in
Italy.
Italian banks took a total of 255 billion euros in
three-year funds from the ECB at two tenders in December and
February.