MILAN, Nov 20 Nervous Italian shareholders are
toying with the idea of a tie-up between the country's two
biggest banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit,
to fend off the threat of a foreign takeover, sources close to
the situation say.
Despite a flurry of denials by executives at both lenders,
the sources say discussions about a possible merger were
initiated by banking foundations that are core shareholders in
the two banks and are worried about their low market value.
Hit by the euro zone crisis because of their vast holdings
of Italian government bonds, the two banks have written down
billions of euros on goodwill for past acquisitions, announced
sweeping job cuts and closed hundreds of branches.
With Italy in the throes of a recession, their profits have
suffered as lenders were forced to set aside increasing amounts
of cash to cover for rising bad loans.
In the first nine months of this year, provisions for bad
debt at Intesa and UniCredit reached a combined 8.4 billion
euros. Problematic corporate loans are expected to keep
increasing over the next year and rating agency Moody's said on
Monday it was keeping Italy's banking sector on negative outlook
because of the rapid asset quality deterioration.
The market capitalisation of UniCredit and Intesa has dived
by more than 70 percent since 2007. They are now worth 20
billion euros ($25.4 billion) each.
By comparison, Spain's top two banks Santander and
BBVA have a value of 57 billion euros and 33 billion
euros, respectively.
A source close to a UniCredit shareholder said the bank's
CEO, Federico Ghizzoni, had been sounded out about a tie-up, but
rejected it. Ghizzoni has dismissed the idea as "folly", while
the chairman of Intesa's supervisory board has denied charging a
friendly banker with the task of putting out feelers with the
UniCredit chief.
The denials followed a report in influential daily Corriere
della Sera which spurred a media frenzy over the issue.
Insiders say that while a merger seems unlikely at least in
the short term and would in any case face big antitrust hurdles,
the cash-strapped foundations are worried about losing their
grip on the banks to the benefit of foreign investors.
That is already partly the case at UniCredit, which is
regarded as potentially more vulnerable because of its
fragmented shareholder structure.
"The foundations are scared," said a source familiar with
the thinking of shareholders at both banks.
After a 7.5 billion euro capital increase earlier this year,
UniCredit's three biggest single shareholders are Abu Dhabi's
investment vehicle Aabar, the Pamplona fund backed by a Russian
billionaire and the government of Libya.
Together, those investors hold around 16 percent of the
bank, compared with a combined stake of around 12 percent for
the foundations - charitable entities with strong ties with
local politicians.
HUNGRY FOR CASH
The foundations have also seen their main source of income -
dividends from the banks - reduce drastically or dry up
altogether as lenders were forced to build additional capital
buffers to better withstand the crisis. UniCredit scrapped its
dividend last year, while Intesa paid just 0.05 euros a share.
"The foundations are hungry for cash, and I think their
reasoning is that a combination of the two banks would make more
profits and reward them more," said Roberto Lotici, a fund
manager at Ifigest.
UniCredit is Italy's most internationally oriented bank,
with operations in 22 countries, and a strong presence in
Germany, Austria and eastern Europe.
It has 160,000 employees and around 4,400 branches in Italy,
and is considered a gateway to Italy's financial inner circle
because it is the top shareholder in investment bank Mediobanca
, which in turn is a key investor in Italy's biggest
insurer Generali.
Intesa is the country's biggest retail lender with 5,500
branches and makes 80 percent of its revenues in its home
country - compared to less than 50 percent for UniCredit.
Both banks have unveiled sweeping job cuts and are shedding
hundreds of branches to bolster their sluggish profitability,
which has been hurt by rising bad loans and higher funding costs
against a backdrop of falling interest rates.
Analysts and investment bankers say a tie-up between the two
banks would force one of them to get rid of its Italian branch
network in a depressed market to meet antitrust concerns.
"If Intesa and UniCredit came together, they'd have to sell
lots of branches which no one wants to buy right now," said a
London-based investment banker.
"The only possible synergy would be cost savings, but that
would mean sending thousands of people home," he said.
He and other bankers played down the prospect of a foreign
lender snapping up a big Italian bank, saying this ran counter
to the recent European trend of deleveraging and reducing
exposure to weaker euro-zone countries.
But several sources also said that, should the euro zone
crisis subside and appetite for assets in the euro zone's third
biggest economy pick up, Italian banks would look cheap.
"If elections next spring produce a stable government in
Italy, than I think we could see a return of foreign interest,"
said another investment banker.
($1 = 0.7871 euros)
