ROME Nov 19 The Bank of Italy told domestic lenders to make adequate provisions for rising bad loans and keep restructuring their operations to cut costs, central bank sources said on Monday.

An annual meeting between the central bank and the country's top lenders focused on how the deteriorating economic situation is affecting banks' credit quality and their profitability.

The meeting was attended by the chief executives of Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Ubi Banca, Banco Popolare and Mediobanca.

The meeting confirmed the need to ensure adequate provision policies for problematic loans, the sources said.

The central bank has been stepping up its monitoring of bad debts, which have jumped to 116 billion euros ($147.5 billion) from 50 billion euros in 2009.

Both Intesa and UniCredit said last week they had increased provisions against risky loans to a combined 3 billion euros in the third quarter, while Monte dei Paschi was pushed into the red by writedowns on bad loans.

On Monday, the central bank also told lenders to keep a lid on costs, including by restructuring their overgrown branch network, the sources said.

Italian lenders have been hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis and have announced plans to cut 19,000 jobs and close thousands of branches. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Cowell)