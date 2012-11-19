ROME Nov 19 The Bank of Italy told domestic
lenders to make adequate provisions for rising bad loans and
keep restructuring their operations to cut costs, central bank
sources said on Monday.
An annual meeting between the central bank and the country's
top lenders focused on how the deteriorating economic situation
is affecting banks' credit quality and their profitability.
The meeting was attended by the chief executives of Intesa
Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena, Ubi Banca, Banco Popolare
and Mediobanca.
The meeting confirmed the need to ensure adequate provision
policies for problematic loans, the sources said.
The central bank has been stepping up its monitoring of bad
debts, which have jumped to 116 billion euros ($147.5 billion)
from 50 billion euros in 2009.
Both Intesa and UniCredit said last week they had increased
provisions against risky loans to a combined 3 billion euros in
the third quarter, while Monte dei Paschi was pushed into the
red by writedowns on bad loans.
On Monday, the central bank also told lenders to keep a lid
on costs, including by restructuring their overgrown branch
network, the sources said.
Italian lenders have been hit hard by the euro zone debt
crisis and have announced plans to cut 19,000 jobs and close
thousands of branches.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Cowell)