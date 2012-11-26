MILAN Nov 26 Italian banks are unlikely to see any sharp rise in revenues in the short term due to new rules that, among other things, call for greater capital and penalise trading, a senior Bank of Italy official said on Monday.

In slides shown during a presentation Fabio Panetta, vice director of Bank of Italy, also said revenues would be restrained by high funding costs and lower credit.

"The overall system seems characterised by an excess of productive capacity," a slide said.

"It's unlikely decisive measures on costs and the distribution network can be avoided in the short term", the slide said. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by)