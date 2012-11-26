MILAN Nov 26 Italian banks are unlikely to see
any sharp rise in revenues in the short term due to new rules
that, among other things, call for greater capital and penalise
trading, a senior Bank of Italy official said on Monday.
In slides shown during a presentation Fabio Panetta, vice
director of Bank of Italy, also said revenues would be
restrained by high funding costs and lower credit.
"The overall system seems characterised by an excess of
productive capacity," a slide said.
"It's unlikely decisive measures on costs and the
distribution network can be avoided in the short term", the
slide said.
