By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Nov 13 Weak third-quarter results from
Italy's top lenders indicate a meaningful recovery in the sector
may be a long way off, with lower lending volumes weighing on
revenues and bad debts still stubbornly high.
UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, set the
tone earlier this week with a 40 percent drop in net profit and
a bigger than expected fall in net interest income - a measure
of how much money a retail bank makes from its core lending
business.
The bank set aside 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to cover
for bad debts, 10 percent less than a year ago.
But 1.1 billion euros of these loan-loss charges were booked
in its Italian home market, which is struggling to emerge from
its longest post-war recession. There, the amount of loans that
turned sour over the quarter were stable after three straight
quarters of declines.
CEO Federico Ghizzoni may have to further boost provisions
because of an upcoming health check by the European Central
Bank, and sounded a cautious note on short-term lending and
revenue trends.
Analyst Luca Comi at brokerage ICBPI said: "The tide did not
turn in the third quarter ... Investors are looking at the
prospect of a gradual economic European recovery, but it is
unlikely that banks' results will quickly return to the levels
seen at the beginning of the financial crisis."
UniCredit shares fell 4.1 percent in a broadly weaker
Italian banking sector, with analysts saying they expected to
see a similar earnings trend when domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo
releases results later on Wednesday.
Weak revenues and bad loans were also a drag on Banco
Popolare's earnings. Net writedowns on deteriorated
credits totalled 248 million euros in the quarter, up 17 percent
from the previous three-month period.
A positive exception came from UBI, where quarterly
net interest income rose 4.2 percent, pushing the shares 3
percent higher in early trade.
However, the bank's outlook was also prudent, saying its
cost of risk would remain high due to a "delay" in the Italy's
economic recovery.
Italy's recession probably dragged on for the ninth
consecutive quarter between July and September, but will end in
the fourth quarter, the Treasury's chief economist Lorenzo
Codogno said on Tuesday. The euro zone as a whole emerged from
recession in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)