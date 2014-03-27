BRIEF-Shanghai Belling unit gets court approval for liquidation
* Says bankruptcy plan of wholly owned microelectronics subsidiary is approved by Shanghai Xuhui District People's Court
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - UniCredit is testing investor interest for Italy's first Additional Tier 1 bond at 8.25% area, having already marketed the deal in the low 8% range in Asia, according to a lead manager.
The Italian lender is planning to price the benchmark-sized perpetual non-call 10-year US dollar issue later today via lead managers Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit's own investment banking unit acting.
The transaction is expected to be rated BB- by Fitch and will write down temporarily if UniCredit's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.