LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - UniCredit is testing investor interest for Italy's first Additional Tier 1 bond at 8.25% area, having already marketed the deal in the low 8% range in Asia, according to a lead manager.

The Italian lender is planning to price the benchmark-sized perpetual non-call 10-year US dollar issue later today via lead managers Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit's own investment banking unit acting.

The transaction is expected to be rated BB- by Fitch and will write down temporarily if UniCredit's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)