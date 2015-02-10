(Wraps together Intesa and Popolare Milano)
By Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za
MILAN Feb 10 Italian banks set aside less cash
than expected to cover for soured loans in the last quarter of
last year, signalling they might be starting to see the light at
the end of the tunnel as Italy's economy is set to emerge from a
recession.
Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo kicked
off the reporting season by raising its shareholder payout and
Popolare di Milano also returned to paying a dividend
for the first time in four years.
Intesa's net profit for the last three months of 2014 was 48
million euros ($54 million), way below analyst forecasts of
around 142 million euros, due to a 160 million euros charge in
Hungary and a 13 percent rise in staffing costs.
But the bank's shares extended gains to close up 4 percent
with traders and fund managers saying the market was cheering
the higher dividend of 7 euro cents a share and robust fee
income. Last year, Intesa paid a dividend of 5 euro cents.
Provisions for bad loans were just over 1 billion euros in
the quarter, around 400 million euros below analysts' forecasts.
At 137 million euros loan loss charges were also better than
expected at smaller domestic rival Banca Popolare di Milano
. Exane Paribas for example had an estimate of 163
million euros.
The mid-tier bank, tipped as a potential target in an
expected consolidation wave among Italian cooperative or
'popolari' banks, posted a net profit for the fourth quarter of
13 million euros and will pay a dividend of 2.2 euro cents.
Bad loans have become the number one problem for Italian
banks, which fared the worst in a Europe-wide health check of
the sector last year.
Things are looking brighter this year.
"I believe this could be a turning point for (loan loss)
provisions," Intesa Chief Executive Carlo Messina told a
conference call of analysts.
The Italian economy is expected to grow more than previously
forecast in 2015 and 2016 as a result of the European Central
Bank's bond buying programme, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio
Visco said at the weekend. Italy has not posted a single quarter
of growth since the middle of 2011.
And, underscoring the rosier outlook, Intesa's Messina said
his bank would not take part in any state-sponsored "bad bank"
project because it did not want to miss out on an expected
recovery of the real estate market. That would in turn lead to
an increase in the value of property used as collateral for bank
loans.
"I don't want to lose this upside," he said.
The government is working on several options to tackle bad
loans and strengthen banks' balance sheets, including setting up
a bad bank - a special vehicle to pool together lenders' bad
debts.
Both banks also reported a strong capital base. Intesa
Sanpaolo said its core capital ratio - a key measure of
financial strength - had further risen to 13.3 percent, one of
the highest levels in Italy. Popolare Milano posted a Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.6 percent.
UniCredit, Monte dei Paschi and a raft
of smaller popolari bank report their results on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Andrea Mandala and
Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Susan
Thomas)