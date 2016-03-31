(In March 30 story, corrects dollar conversion in first
paragraph)
* Bank's rights issue currently scheduled for April
* Cash call could be delayed if market conditions
poor-sources
* UniCredit seeing if conditions are right for Pop Vicenza
IPO
* UniCredit denies contacting Italian government
By Paola Arosio and Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN/LONDON, March 30 Guarantor UniCredit
is considering whether to delay Banca Popolare di
Vicenza's 1.76 billion euro ($2 billion) rights issue, currently
slated for April, if market conditions do not improve, three
sources close to the matter said.
Popolare di Vicenza must raise the cash as part of a plan to
list on the Milan bourse to comply with European Central Bank
(ECB) requests to boost its capital base.
The fund-raising is regarded as a crucial test of investor
confidence in Italian banks, whose shares have sold off sharply
this year because of concerns about 360 billion euros of bad
loans clogging their balance sheets.
Negative official interest rates are further squeezing euro
zone bank margins.
"In relation to the listing of Banca Popolare di Vicenza,
UniCredit is assessing whether the conditions exist to carry out
the operation in the set timeframe," a UniCredit spokesman told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Turmoil in the banking sector has alarmed Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's government, which has been promoting mergers
among cooperative banks and sought to speed up the sale of
soured debts to strengthen the industry and kick-start lending.
"A delay is a possibility," one of the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity because the issue is
sensitive and no decision has been taken yet.
UniCredit has signed a preliminary contract to underwrite
the cash call for up to 1.5 billion euros but can hardly afford
to end up with a big stake in a weak bank, the sources said.
NO GUARANTEES
Italy's biggest bank by assets could use a clause in the
contract that allows it to back out of the underwriting deal in
case of adverse market conditions, one of the sources said.
"No one guarantees anything if the market conditions are not
right. UniCredit has no intention of becoming a shareholder in
the bank," the source added.
A second source said the rights issue was likely to be
postponed as industry valuations needed to rise. A delay would
have to be cleared with the ECB, which declined to comment.
The Financial Times said on Wednesday that UniCredit was in
talks with the government to drum up support for the rights
issue. The bank's spokesman said: "UniCredit denies having
contacted the Italian government."
A treasury spokeswoman said earlier on Wednesday the
operation was going ahead. "The government is monitoring, but
there is no cause for concern," she said.
A source at Popolare di Vicenza said the capital raising
plan was going according to schedule. The bank submitted a
prospectus at the end of February and is waiting for approval
from regulators, it said.
One of the sources also said a flurry of recent deals
involving Italian banks could signal a change of sentiment and
help the Popolare di Vicenza's cash call go through on schedule.
Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare
announced a much-anticipated merger last week,
although that deal also includes a 1-billion euro capital
increase to be undertaken by Banco Popolare.
Banca Carige said on Tuesday U.S. fund Apollo
had offered to buy a controlling stake by acquiring the
bulk of a 550-million euro share issue.
Regional peer Veneto Banca, which must also tap the market
for 1 billion euros to comply with ECB requirements, has already
postponed its own capital increase to May.
The chief of Intesa Sanpaolo, which is underwriting
that rights issue, said on Wednesday the bank would fulfil its
commitment.
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za; Writing by Silvia
Aloisi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Crispian Balmer)