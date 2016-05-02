* Popolare di Vicenza fails to list after cash call flops

* Govt approved measures on Friday to accelerate repossession

* PM Renzi heckled by small investors who lost savings

By Valentina Za

MILAN, May 2 Italian banking shares came under pressure on Monday after the planned listing of regional lender Popolare di Vicenza flopped and the latest government measures aimed at tackling the sector's pile of bad loans fell short of expectations.

The stock market in Milan said it could not allow Popolare di Vicenza to list after investors bought just 7.7 percent of its 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) share issue.

Italy's eighth-largest bank, which needs the money to fill a capital gap and avert the risk of being wound down, will now be 99.3 percent owned by a newly created bank rescue fund which had underwritten the cash call.

The Atlante fund raised 4.25 billion euros from Italy's leading financial institutions, at the lower end of a 4-6 billion euros range initially targeted. More than one third of the fund's resources will now be tied up in a single bank.

Shares in banks UBI Banca, Banco Popolare , Popolare di Milano and Monte dei Paschi di Siena and UniCredit all fell by between 5 and 7 percent.

PRIME MINISTER JEERED

In a sign of a growing political backlash from Italy's banking problems, a group of angry small investors who had their savings wiped out in last year's rescue of four lenders heckled Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in his home city of Florence.

Some shouted "Buffoon!" and "Thieves!", lamenting that only some of the bondholders who lost money would be reimbursed.

Italian bank shares have shed nearly a third of their value this year due to concerns about 360 billion euros of bad debts accumulated during a three-year recession, while negative interest rates are also eroding bank profits.

Investors fear that banks may be forced to raise more capital to be able to offload their bad debts. Popolare di Vicenza's failed cash call does not bode well for a 1-billion euro share issue rival Veneto Banca will carry out next month.

Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti said on Monday he was not concerned about the 1.5 billion euro share issue his bank must carry out by November in order to improve coverage of bad debts as requested by the ECB to allow a merger with Popolare di Milano.

SPEEDING THINGS UP

In an attempt to boost the market value of bad debts, the government unveiled new measures late on Friday aimed at speeding up repossession -- which in Italy can take up to 8 years, four times longer than the European average.

Renzi said the recovery time of overdue debts would now be reduced to as little as 7-8 months but investors reacted with scepticism as the decree mostly applies to new loans. Analysts said the measures were not a game-changer and their benefits may be limited, at least in the short term.

"While clearly a step in the right direction, for now we prefer to be cautious," analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said in a note. "Last year's non-performing loan reforms were supposed to halve recovery times but so far there has been no evidence that they succeeded."

The decree also introduces a new tax on banks -- seen costing the industry around 1 billion euros over the next three years -- to head off concerns that the way in which they use tax credits may break European Union state aid rules. ($1 = 0.8699 euros) (editing by Silvia Aloisi and Keith Weir)