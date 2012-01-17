MILAN Jan 17 The Bank of Italy will give details by the end of the month on new criteria for using bank loans as collateral in the European Central Bank's three-year financing operations, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The ECB has asked national central banks to define new and broader criteria for collateral in its liquidity operations.

"The Bank of Italy will give some guidelines on bank loans to be used as collateral by the end of the month," one of the sources told Reuters.

After the ECB's 489 billion euro liquidity operation in December, the focus of regulators has shifted to collateral.

"Now there is more a risk of collateral crunch than of credit crunch," a bank treasurer said. "The ECB is offering liquidity by the bucketful, and, rightly, it is also taking the necessary steps to make sure banks are able to broaden the range of collateral they use to tap this new liquidity."

The ECB took a step in that direction on Dec. 8, when it announced that it would accept a broader range of bank loans as a lending guarantee, and granted temporary permission to national central banks to analyse and identify which loans were acceptable.

"It's sort of like a step back into the past, when each individual central bank managed the national banking system up close," one of the sources observed.

Currently, banks can use loans as collateral if they meet three criteria: a minimum amount, starting this year, of 500,000 euros; that they are lent to borrowers not in the financial sector; and that the borrower has an investment grade rating or a similar rating based on internal-ratings-based (IRB) or central bank criteria.

The new, broader criteria yet to be announced are likely to relate to one or more of these three terms. Loans to entities with a lower credit rating, or for a smaller amount, could possibly therefore be considered as collateral in the future by the ECB.

Another topic on the table is the law governing claim loans. The ECB said these loans must adhere to the rules of one of the euro zone countries, whereas the wide majority of these loans are now currently subject to British law.

"There could be a temporary exception to this rule and loans subject to British law could be accepted," said another source. (Writing by Jennifer Clarke)