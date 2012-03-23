(Updates with statement, adds background, details)

ROME, March 23 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's government backtracked on plans to stop banks charging fees for offering and maintaining credit lines following fierce opposition from the banking industry.

In a statement following a cabinet meeting on Friday, the government said it was revising recently approved rules that axe banking fees on credit lines.

It said abolition of the fees would apply only to banks which did not adhere to a quarterly fee ceiling of 0.5 percent of the value of any credit line or guarantee, previously set by the government's special committee on credit and savings (CICR).

ABI, the Italian banking association, welcomed the decision which it said eliminated the risk that Italy could find itself isolated internationally.

"This removes the risk of a negative impact on the access to credit which could have had harmful effects for banks, companies and families," it said in a statement.

It said it would renew its commitment to help small and medium-sized companies which have suffered badly as loans from the banks have dried up in the financial crisis.

However the move was condemned by the Italy of Values party, which is not part of the coalition which supports Monti in parliament, and which described it as "the government's umpteenth, disgraceful 'save the banks decree'."

The original measures, approved in parliament this week as part of a broader package of deregulation measures, would have suppressed bank fees charged for the granting, maintenance and use of credit lines and on overdrafts on existing guarantees.

They aroused strong opposition from Italian banks, which said they could cut billions of euros from the commission income that forms a vital part of their profits, potentially forcing them to raise the cost of loans to companies.

In a sign of their resistance to the measures, the entire governing committee of ABI resigned earlier this month and the association complained bitterly that banks were being made scapegoats for the financial crisis.

As part of the measures announced on Friday, the government also said it would set up a special credit monitoring body to encourage lending to small companies.

As part of the measures announced on Friday, the government also said it would set up a special credit monitoring body to encourage lending to small companies.

The body would have the power to ask banks to review decisions to refuse loans to small companies and to recommend improvements in credit review procedures.