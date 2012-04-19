(Adds comments from banking official)
MILAN, April 19 Economic recession in Italy is
worsening credit quality but banks still have a sound asset
structure, a top Bank of Italy official said on Thursday, urging
lenders and firms to strengthen their balance sheets and funding
sources.
Italy is struggling to avoid being sucked into the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis, and austerity measures to contain
the government's debt burden have sapped an already anemic
economy.
"The structure of banking assets is still fundamentally
stable when it comes to credit quality. Though it reflects the
negative economic phase it is still sound, also because the
capital base has improved," the central bank's Deputy Director
General Anna Maria Tarantola told a business conference in
Milan.
Tarantola said in Italy companies relied on banks for 70
percent of their financial debt, a higher share than the
European average. "There is also a higher percentage of
short-term banking debt. This means their liquidity situation is
more strongly affected by that of banks," she said.
By the same token, Italian banks are more exposed to
country's economy through loans to companies, said the director
general of Italian Banking Association ABI.
"On average more than half of bank assets are loans to firms
and households," Giovanni Sabatini said at the same conference.
"Our destiny is tied to that of the country. What's the
problem? Profitability, there is little growth, productivity is
very low, so profitability is low."
Both officials said the longer-term liquidity provided by
the European Central Banks at two tenders in December and
February had not stimulated credit expansion so far but simply
avoided a sharper drop in loan growth.
Tarantola said the cash injected in the February operation
was now beginning to reach the real economy but a "decidedly
positive impact" would take some time.
She cited fresh "fragility" factors such as market concerns
about some euro zone countries and problems companies faced in
repaying their debts. Banks and firms "must strengthen their
balance sheets, improve the structure of their funding sources,"
she said.
