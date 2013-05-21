ROME May 21 The head of Italy's banking association (ABI) said on Tuesday that European Central Bank stress tests to gauge the credit strength of the country's lenders are not a problem as long as the ECB applies the same criteria across the euro zone.

"We do not have any worries about stress tests," ABI chief Giovanni Sabatini said during a meeting of the association. "Stress tests are important, but the criteria must be consistent." (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Writing by Steve Scherer)