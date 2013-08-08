BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance approves credit facilities of 100 mln rupees by Andhra Bank
* Says approved sanction of credit facilities of 100 million rupees by Andhra Bank, Udaipur Source text: http://bit.ly/2niDF1j Further company coverage:
MILAN Aug 8 Non-performing loans at Italian lenders rose by 22 percent in June from a year earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.
The pace of growth was slightly lower than a 22.4 percent increase recorded in May - which was the highest since records began in 1998.
Bank lending continued to contract, with loans to non-financial businesses falling by 4.1 percent. Private sector deposits were up 6.0 percent.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Says approved sanction of credit facilities of 100 million rupees by Andhra Bank, Udaipur Source text: http://bit.ly/2niDF1j Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, March 29 Net profit at Turkish banks rose 85 percent in January-February from the same period a year earlier, data from Turkey's BDDK banking regulator showed on Wednesday.
* Says 2016 net profit up 9.2 percent y/y at 926.5 million yuan ($134.51 million)