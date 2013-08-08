MILAN Aug 8 Non-performing loans at Italian lenders rose by 22 percent in June from a year earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.

The pace of growth was slightly lower than a 22.4 percent increase recorded in May - which was the highest since records began in 1998.

Bank lending continued to contract, with loans to non-financial businesses falling by 4.1 percent. Private sector deposits were up 6.0 percent.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)