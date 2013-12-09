(Adds figures on holding of Italian government debt)
MILAN Dec 9 Bank lending to Italian firms in
October fell at the sharpest pace in over three years as
non-performing loans hit a record, central bank data showed on
Monday.
Although the Italian economy is slowly emerging from its
longest post-war crisis, bad loans rose at a steady annual pace
of 22.9 percent in October to a record high of 147 billion euros
($201 billion). That was up from 144.5 billion euros in
September and almost twice the level of end-2010.
The Bank of Italy said loans to companies fell 4.9 percent
annually in October, matching a drop last seen in July 2011.
Loans to company shrank 4.2 percent in September.
The Bank of Italy has urged banks to start selling their bad
loans to free up capital for new lending as appetite among
specialised investors for these assets grows.
The central bank expect credit to keep contracting next
year, albeit at a slower pace.
Overall lending to the private sector shrank 3.7 percent in
October after a 3.5 percent fall in September.
In a positive development for lenders, private sector
deposits picked up in October with a 5.4 percent annual rise
after a 3.6 percent increase the previous month.
Bond issuance by banks continued to fall at annual pace of 7
percent, little changed from a month earlier.
The value of Italian government bond holdings at lenders
based in Italy stood at 399.5 billion euros in October, up from
394.1 billion euros the previous month. The figure is calculated
in part using market values and an increase reflects either
rising bond prices or larger volumes.
($1 = 0.7308 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, additional reporting by Gabriella
Bruschi and Francesca Landini; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)