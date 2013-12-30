MILAN Dec 30 Most Italian banks will not be able to boost their best-quality capital through a planned revaluation of stakes they hold in the Bank of Italy's capital until 2015 due to conditions set by the European Central Bank.

The ECB's legal opinion, published on Monday, deals a blow to Italian banks' expectations that a revaluation of the Bank of Italy's share capital would boost their balance sheets next year as an ECB sector health check gets under way.

The Bank of Italy is raising the value of its share capital to as much as 7.5 billion euros ($10 billion) from 156,000 euros at present. The move will produce more tax revenue for the state and help stretched lenders shore up their own finances ahead of an asset quality review.

The ECB said that lenders had to abide by international accounting standards in the way the assets are classified.

This poses a problem because most banks classify the stakes as assets held for sale, a source close to the matter said. To be able to boost their core capital through the revalued stakes they need to define them as assets held for trading.

The ECB's opinion also prevents them from changing the way the stakes are classified, the source said.

Intesa Sanpaolo is the main shareholder in the Bank of Italy, with a 42 percent stake, followed by UniCredit , with a 22 percent stake.

Troubled lenders Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banca Carige hold 2.5 percent and 4 percent of the central bank, respectively.

Starting from 2015, however, the Bank of Italy will allow banks to include assets for sale in their best-quality loss-absorbing capital, the source said. ($1 = 0.7258 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Louise Heavens)