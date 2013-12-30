MILAN Dec 30 Most Italian banks will not be
able to boost their best-quality capital through a planned
revaluation of stakes they hold in the Bank of Italy's capital
until 2015 due to conditions set by the European Central Bank.
The ECB's legal opinion, published on Monday, deals a blow
to Italian banks' expectations that a revaluation of the Bank of
Italy's share capital would boost their balance sheets next year
as an ECB sector health check gets under way.
The Bank of Italy is raising the value of its share capital
to as much as 7.5 billion euros ($10 billion) from 156,000 euros
at present. The move will produce more tax revenue for the state
and help stretched lenders shore up their own finances ahead of
an asset quality review.
The ECB said that lenders had to abide by international
accounting standards in the way the assets are classified.
This poses a problem because most banks classify the stakes
as assets held for sale, a source close to the matter said. To
be able to boost their core capital through the revalued stakes
they need to define them as assets held for trading.
The ECB's opinion also prevents them from changing the way
the stakes are classified, the source said.
Intesa Sanpaolo is the main shareholder in the Bank
of Italy, with a 42 percent stake, followed by UniCredit
, with a 22 percent stake.
Troubled lenders Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
and Banca Carige hold 2.5 percent and 4 percent of the
central bank, respectively.
Starting from 2015, however, the Bank of Italy will allow
banks to include assets for sale in their best-quality
loss-absorbing capital, the source said.
($1 = 0.7258 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za; Editing
by Louise Heavens)