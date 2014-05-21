MILAN May 21 Italian banks should post
collective net profit of 2.8 billion euros ($3.83 billion) in
2014, bouncing back from total net losses for the sector worth
just below 16 billion euros last year, economic think-thank
Prometeia forecast on Wednesday.
According to Prometeia, Italian banks should collectively
turn in net profit worth 23 billion euros over 2014-2016,
leaving behind the deep losses suffered between 2011 and 2013,
but still just a third of the net profit posted over 2005-07.
Despite the expected recovery, domestic lenders are expected
to continue to put aside provisions for losses on bad loans.
These should reach a total of 53 billion between now and 2016,
with nearly half of these in 2014.
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Lisa Jucca; editing by
Agnieszka Flak)