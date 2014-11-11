MILAN Nov 11 Italy's top two retail banks,
Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, reported a
sharp fall in the amount of money they set aside to cover for
soured loans in a sign of improvement for an economy struggling
to exit recession.
The difficult economic context weighed on third-quarter
revenue at both lenders, although net profit came in well above
analyst expectations, helped by higher fees and commissions due
to a shift in focus towards asset management.
Intesa's profit was 483 million euros ($600 million) in the
three months to Sept. 30 compared with an analyst consensus of
307 million euros.
UniCredit did better, with a net profit of 722 million
euros, topping analyst forecasts distributed by the bank of 493
million euros, due in part to a good performance in central and
eastern Europe.
Both lenders reported an improvement in bad debts -- the
number one problem for Italian banks after three years of almost
uninterrupted economic contraction.
Intesa said inflows of new bad loans in the first nine
months of the year were the lowest since 2011, while loan-loss
provisions - including extra charges required by the European
Central Bank (ECB) in its health check of lenders - fell 13
percent to 3.5 billion euros.
UniCredit, which posted a 14 billion euro loss last year
after a drastic clean-up of its balance sheet ahead of the ECB
checks, said its nine-month loan-loss charges fell 38 percent
from a year earlier to 2.6 billion euros. The figure included a
one-off improvement worth some 500 million euros in the third
quarter.
The bleak economic for the euro zone's third largest economy
weighed on both banks' results, with Intesa's quarterly revenue
falling 5.6 percent and UniCredit's declining 3.2 percent.
Intesa did post a rise in revenue on the year.
"A negative element is the weakness of the revenues which
suffers because of the negative economic cycle in Italy," said
Vincenzo Longo of IG Markets.
Intesa and UniCredit comfortably passed the Europe-wide
review of lenders, designed to test the resilience of the
financial sector. Nine Italian banks failed the tests, with two
- Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Carige -
still needing to raise capital.
