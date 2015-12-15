* Government, reforms minister face confidence votes
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Dec 15 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
faced a mounting furore on Tuesday and a motion of no confidence
in parliament over the rescue of four banks that wiped out the
savings of thousands of retail investors.
Italy saved Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and
CariFe at the end of November, drawing 3.6 billion euros ($3.93
billion) from a crisis fund financed by the country's healthy
lenders.
Tougher European Union rules on bank rescues, aimed at
shielding taxpayers, meant shareholders and holders of junior
debt were hit, unleashing protests against the government.
Italian authorities came under fire after it emerged that
many ordinary Italians had been sold risky subordinated bonds
which, in case of bankruptcy, only get repaid after ordinary
creditors have been reimbursed in full.
Around 10,000 clients of the four banks held some 329
million euros in such junior bonds, the Treasury said on Monday.
Retail investors have rushed to sell junior bank bonds
after one pensioner who lost his savings committed suicide.
Pressure on the government continued to build on Tuesday,
with Renato Brunetta, head of former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's Forza Italia faction in the lower house of
parliament, announcing a no-confidence motion against the entire
government over the bank rescue.
"Tomorrow the unified centre-right will present a
no-confidence motion in both the Chamber and the Senate against
the government," Brunetta told reporters.
Renzi commands a majority in both houses, though he has a
narrower margin in the Senate, where some critics from his own
party sometimes vote against him.
Speaking during the recording of a talk show for state TV
RAI, Renzi defended the bank rescue and said some of the clients
who bought the risky bonds may have been the victims of fraud.
"Whoever committed fraud must pay," Renzi said.
"SYSTEM IS SOLID"
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a radio
interview: "The government is doing everything in its powers to
put the banks on the right path and to reinforce the banking
system."
He added that "the institutions and the system remain
solid", and the government has "full confidence" in the Bank of
Italy and market regulator Consob.
Padoan said he did not know if the government would be
weakened by the affair, which has hit bank bonds and shares.
Both Renzi and Padoan expressed support for Reforms Minister
Maria Elena Boschi, one of Renzi's closest allies, who
separately faces a no-confidence motion in parliament tabled by
the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, over an alleged conflict
of interests.
Boschi's father was vice-president of Banca Etruria
until the bank was put under special administration by the Bank
of Italy this year, and Boschi herself was a shareholder.
"I am sure that Boschi will come out of this extremely
well," Padoan said. Renzi said the 5-Star's bid to unseat Boschi
would backfire because she had done nothing wrong.
The political backlash for Renzi is particularly damaging
because the four rescued banks mainly operate in central Italian
regions that are traditional strongholds of his centre-left
Democratic Party.
Roberto Nicastro, who was appointed president of the four
banks under the rescue, played down the extent of the problems
for savers, saying that those in severe financial difficulty as
a result of the banks' woes were only "about a thousand".
He appeared to be referring to a Treasury estimate that
around 1,000 clients of the banks had invested more than half of
their financial wealth in junior bonds.
The government has said it will make available 100 million
euros to help savers in the most acute difficulty following the
rescues. ($1 = 0.9155 euros)
