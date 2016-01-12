* Banks' shares rebound after shedding quarter of value this year

* Traders say both stocks looked cheap after sharp sell-off

* PM Renzi says government won't intervene to shore up two lenders (Adds fund manager, Renzi, bond prices)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Jan 12 Shares in Italian banks Monte dei Paschi di Siena Carige recovered some of their losses on Tuesday after shedding around a quarter of their value since the beginning of the year.

The two lenders have borne the brunt of the market slide since the Christmas break because, despite capital increases within the past year, they are perceived as the most vulnerable in the Italian banking sector.

Their stocks fell 11.3 percent and 13.6 percent respectively on Monday, prompting market regulator Consob to ban short-selling on Monte dei Paschi's shares.

Monte dei Paschi was up 4.4 percent at 0.965 by 1422 GMT on Tuesday, having earlier moved back and forth into negative territory. Carige rose 8 percent to 0.9630 euros, having also wobbled up and down.

Traders said that both stocks had looked cheap after Monday's sell-off, which did not seem to be entirely justified by fundamentals. Monte dei Paschi, for example, was trading at just 0.3 times book value at Monday's close, against an average of 0.8 times for the Italian banking sector.

"There was massive, emotional overselling so at such cheap levels it is reasonable to see a bounce back," said Roberto Lottici, a fund manager at Ifigest.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi faced questions in a TV interview on Tuesday over whether the government might do something to shore the two lenders up. He said it was not up to the government to intervene, adding that the banks had "an important future ahead of them".

'MARKET IS TENSE'

The pair were the only two Italian banks to emerge short of capital from a pan-European health check of lenders the European Central Bank (ECB) carried out in 2014, mostly because of a mountain of bad loans accumulated during Italy's longest post-war recession.

They had to carry out capital increases to fill that gap, but their market value now is below the amount they raised.

Adding to the negative sentiment, mooted mergers with stronger peers, which in Monte Paschi's case have been explicitly recommended by the ECB, have so far failed to materialise.

"The market is tense for a number of reasons and those that are seen as the weakest suffer," a Milan trader said.

Despite Tuesday's rebound, both stocks were still trading just under the 1 euro psychological threshold. And in a sign that concerns about the two banks have not disappeared, traders pointed to the sharp fall in both banks' bonds on Tuesday which they said were triggered by selling from retail investors alarmed by Monday's market rout.

"The two banks are in the middle of a restructuring of their operations and perhaps the market is fearing that if their performance deteriorates and further big writedowns need to be made on the loan portfolio, they might need new capital increases," broker ICBPI said in a note.

Thousands of retail investors lost their life savings during the rescue of four small Italian banks by the government last year as the value of junior bonds in those lenders was wiped out under tougher European rules for banking failures.

Both Monte dei Paschi and Carige were paying double-digit yields on such riskier bonds as of Tuesday afternoon.

(Additional reporting by Valentina Za and Danilo Masoni in Milan and Steve Scherer in Rome; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Pravin Char)