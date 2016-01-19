MILAN, Jan 19 A request by the European Central Bank for more
information on Italian banks' bad loans triggered a second day of steep share
falls as investors worried that lenders will be forced to make heavy writedowns
on soured debt.
Italian banks hold 201 billion euros ($219.6 bln) in loans unlikely ever to
be repaid - or non-performing loans (NPLs) - after a three-year economic
recession, according to the Bank of Italy.
Overall problematic loans topped 360 billion euros in the first half last
year to stand at 18 percent of total loans.
Following is data for NPLs and overall impaired loans at the main Italian
banks under direct oversight of the European Central Bank.
Gross Coverage Gross Coverage Gross
non-performi ratio impaired impaired
ng loans (%) loans ratio loans over
(bln euros) (bln euros) (%) total
loans
(%)
Banca Carige 3.4 59 6.8 41 28
Monte dei 49
Paschi di Siena 26.3 64 47.5 42
Banco Popolare 10.97 42 21.5 34 25
Banca Popolare 6.9 57 11.4 42 24
Emilia Romagna
Banca Popolare 3.3 55 6.1 40 17
di Milano
UBI Banca 6.8 39 13.4 28 16
Intesa Sanpaolo 38.97 63 64.5 47 19
UniCredit 50.6 61 80.7 51 16
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
