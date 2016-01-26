(Recasts after accord with Commission)
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS Jan 26 The European Commission and
Italy reached an accord on Tuesday on a scheme to help Italian
banks sell some of their 200 billion euros ($217.04 billion) of
bad loans, ending almost a year of often-tense negotiations.
The details are still being finalised, Italian Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters after a five-hour
meeting with EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager, but the
scheme is "a very useful instrument" based on state guarantees.
The non-performing loans, which accumulated during a
three-year recession between 2012 and 2014, tie up banks'
capital and hold back new credit that could fuel a fledgling
economic recovery.
Vestager also welcomed the accord, under which Italian banks
will move the non-performing loans, currently on their balance
sheets, to separate, individually managed entities in order to
securitise them: sell debt backed by these assets.
Banks will benefit from an Italian government guarantee on
the senior tranches of the securitised assets held by such
entities.
The state guarantees are to be provided and priced at market
terms so as not to constitute state aid, Vestager said.
"The Commission, with the help of a monitoring trustee...
will monitor the implementation of the scheme to ensure it is
state aid free," the Commission said in a statement.
Under stricter rules Europe introduced after the financial
crisis in an effort to shield taxpayers, state aid can be
provided to an ailing lender only after investors in the bank
have borne a loss.
Negotiations between Rome and Brussels over the bad loan
scheme have stalled for months over whether or not it contained
an element of state aid.
Italian bank shares have suffered heavy losses this year
over fears that no effective way would be found to fix the bad
loan problem. But the country's leading lenders rebounded on
Tuesday as investors bet on a positive outcome of the meeting
between Italy and the EU.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third largest
bank, has been particularly hard hit by the uncertainty and has
lost some 43 percent of its market value this year, more than
twice the losses of the Italian banking sector as a whole.
(Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)