By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME Jan 28 Italy's scheme for helping domestic banks sell off their bad loans should be in place by April, with the government not expected to limit the amount of debt that the state will guarantee, a senior Treasury official told Reuters on Thursday.

Rome reached a compromise deal this week with the European Commission over the scheme, which the EC was concerned might constitute state aid in the way the government was seeking to limit further writedowns on the loans to be sold.

Under the agreed plan, banks will be able to buy from the state a guarantee against default on the debt issued by a securitisation vehicle to buy the non-performing loans, enabling banks to get a higher price for them.

"We will be ready to start providing the guarantee in about two months, in time for the first deals," Treasury Director General Alessandro Rivera said in a telephone interview

Banks will pay a market price for the guarantee so as not to break EU rules on state aid.

Rivera said the Treasury estimated the cost of the guarantee to be around 0.90 percentage points a year on the amount of debt guaranteed for the first three years - after which it is set to rise to encourage banks to speed up the disposals.

Rivera said the state did not have to put aside money to cover for the guarantee as it expected to make a profit on it. This meant that it would not have to limit the amount of debt it could guarantee.

"At the moment we are not putting any ceiling on the amount of debt that could be backed by the state," Rivera said.

The scheme announced on Tuesday targets primarily corporate loans, both secured and unsecured, he said, adding household debt may be included at a later stage.

Italian banks have in aggregate some 200 billion euros of bad loans. Of these around 80 percent consist of credit granted to companies that were hit by a three-year economic recession.

The bad debt ties up capital, preventing the banks from making new loans and with fears of further writedowns looming large Italian banks have seen their share prices fall by roughly a quarter so far this year.

"We think that the accord could remove uncertainty ... and unblock the market for bad loans," Rivera said.

He added the first deals should help investors more accurately value banks' bad debts, easing concerns and supporting lenders' share prices.

Rivera said the scheme was already attracting interest from prospective investors and the treasury will be holding conference calls with investment funds to give more details on the scheme.

"There will definitely be deals," he said.

The guaranteed tranche will be as risky as a government bond, lowering its cost and expanding greatly the number of investors that could be interested in buying it, Rivera said.

In addition to this, Rome is in talks with the European Central Bank over the prospects of the banks being allowed to use these safest tranches issued by the vehicle as collateral to borrow from the ECB, Rivera said.

However, the banks will still be required to sell off the bulk of the riskier notes so as to get the underlying assets off their balance sheets entirely, he said. (Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei, Francesca Landini and Valentina Za; Editing by Greg Mahlich)