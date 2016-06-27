* Italian bank stocks plunge after referendum result
* Rome considering guaranteeing banks bonds - source
* Likely to ask EU for flexibility in state aid rules
* Renzi, asked about banks, says will work to solve problems
(Adds Renzi comments in Berlin)
By Gavin Jones
ROME, June 27 Italy is preparing to protect its
banks from a destabilising share sell-off following last week's
Brexit vote, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Shares in Italy's two biggest banks, UniCredit and
Intesa Sanpaolo, fell by 8 percent and more than 10
percent respectively on Monday, in the wake of more than 20
percent falls on Friday after Britain voted to quit the EU.
Rome is concerned that Italian banks, which are saddled with
360 billion euros ($400 billion) of bad loans, a third of the
euro zone's total, risk attack by hedge funds betting that
Brexit turmoil could tip them into full-blown crisis.
A banking source familiar with the government's thinking
said officials were preparing measures to counter any such
speculative attack, including the use of a government guarantee.
A government source said Prime Minister Matteo Renzi would
ask German Chancellor Angela Merkel to back more flexibility
from the EU regarding Italy's public spending and rules on state
aid for banks at a meeting in Berlin on Monday.
That source said the measures Italy was considering included
a state guarantee for bank bonds, which would be underwritten by
state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and the Treasury,
but that no new moves were imminent.
Asked at a news conference after the meeting if the leaders
had talked about banks and state aid rules, Renzi did not answer
directly but said European and national institutions would work
together to bring "calm and confidence" to citizens.
"Obviously there is no time to lose regarding the markets,
but we are in a position to face up to any difficulty and do
everything necessary, within the rules, to solve the problems
that emerge," Renzi said.
Even before Brexit shook global markets, raising fears of
further disintegration of the EU, Italian bank shares had fallen
sharply since the start of the year.
The banks have struggled to find buyers for their bad loans
or to raise fresh share capital without heavy price discounts or
state-backed bailouts.
The government wants to beef up or replicate an emergency
fund dubbed "Atlante" that was created in April to buy bad loans
and plug lenders' capital shortfalls, the second source said.
Daily newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano said the government's
contingency plan involved taking stakes in ailing banks, to be
financed by around 40 billion euros in new public debt, but the
second, government source said there was no such plan.
The paper said Renzi's administration was already in talks
with the European Commission about possible support measures.
Two other papers, Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica,
said Italy would seek to take advantage of possible exemptions
to European state aid rules in case of "exceptional events" in
order to bolster its banks if stocks continued to fall sharply.
Merkel had called the meeting with Renzi and French
President Francois Hollande to discuss the impact of Britain's
vote. ($1 = 0.9042 euros)
(Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei, Giuseppe Fonte and
Isla Binnie in Rome and Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Writing by Mark
Bendeich; Editing by Alexander Smith and Kevin Liffey)