LONDON, July 1 (IFR) - Italy this week exploited the stormy
aftermath of the shock UK referendum result, concocting its
latest attempt at rescuing its banks while markets were
distracted with more pressing matters.
Yet the news that the European Commission has authorised an
Italian government plan to guarantee liquidity for banks in the
event of a financial crisis in the eurozone is baffling at best,
but mainly risible.
For months now, the Italian government has been desperately
trying to fix its banking sector's crippling bad loan problem
while avoiding sharing the burden with bank creditors.
Atlante, the cobbled-together rescue fund, has all but been
exhausted shoring up Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto
Banca's equity raises, leaving nothing to complete its original
mission: lifting banks' bad loan burden.
Under the new scheme, a bank can ask the government to
guarantee its bond issues, ensuring that it can raise money even
in troubled markets. But the offer only applies until the end of
this year, and only banks with solvent balance sheets will be
eligible, according to Reuters.
The scheme wasn't Italy's first choice, and comes after the
country's attempts to orchestrate a 40bn bank rescue were
firmly rejected by the Commission, and rightly so.
But the new government guarantees will not solve anything.
Funding, unlike in 2008/2009 and the 2011 sovereign crisis, is
not the issue; the European Central Bank is providing plenty of
that. It is a lack of capital that lies at the heart of the
sector's problems.
That Italy is using Brexit and the potential fallout from it
says a lot. Alarm bells should be ringing given it's the only
country to have taken such steps so far. Even in the UK, where
you might expect banks to have been hardest hit, no such
measures have been taken.
Even better, Lloyds and Santander UK have already accessed
the bond market in a show of force. This is testament to the
actions of the UK regulator, which has forced severe writedowns
in recent years. Italy, on the other hand, was dawdling and is
now stuck.
The banks' share prices tell a million stories. UniCredit is
down over 63% year-to-date, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena more
than 68% lower and Intesa Sanpaolo off almost 46%. While the
picture is far from pretty for UK banks, they have fared better,
with Lloyds down some 25%, Barclays off 38% and RBS 47% lower.
There are many lessons that will be learned from the UK's
decision to leave the EU, but one thing is sure: Italy will not
be the poster child for how to sort out your banking sector.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright, Julian
Baker)