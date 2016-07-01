LONDON, July 1 (IFR) - An Italian government scheme to guarantee senior bonds from solvent banks was criticised by market participants who argue it will do nothing to fix the lack of capital in the system.

The EU-approved scheme is the latest in a series of measures mooted or implemented by Italy to support its ailing banking sector, which holds 360bn of bad loans, a third of the eurozone's total.

But market participants threw cold water on the idea on the grounds that the shortage of capital remains unsolved.

"I don't think this guarantee solves anything. Brexit clearly prevents other forms of financing, for smaller or regional banks in particular, and this provides some form of relief at the margin, but it is not fixing the problem," said one banker.

Like other eurozone banks, Italian lenders have access to the ECB's TLTROs and therefore are not short of liquidity. UniCredit and Intesa were among the largest net takers in the round last month, taking 8.4bn and 8bn, respectively.

But, like other peripheral banks, they were hit hard in the post-Brexit sell-off, both in equity and debt markets. Some southern European Additional Tier 1 paper, the riskiest type of bank debt, tumbled up to 10 points.

Italian banks' capital problems are not new. The government launched a new fund earlier this year, Atlante, designed to tackle the NPL problem but the recapitalisation of troubled lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca soaked up the majority of capital.

EU officials this week rejected the government's proposal to inject a rumoured 40bn of capital because it flouted rules around state aid.

"None of the measures has worked; Atlante is funded by other Italian banks and is a circular problem. The Italian government wants to solve the problem but the rules say you can't," the banker added.

MILD RELIEF

While the 150bn guarantee scheme will do nothing to address the Italian banks' capital problems, it has been seen as a stabilising tool after the announcement of Britain's vote to leave European Union last Friday wreaked havoc on markets.

"The size of the facility suggests that it was meant to provide reassurance for the benefit of the whole banking system, in a similar way to the Bank of England's extra £250bn liquidity facilities for UK banks," CreditSights analysts wrote in a note.

The terms would only be triggered in circumstances similar to the eurozone debt crisis of 2011, when some banks in the currency bloc needed to be bailed out and the interbank market had ceased to function, Reuters said.

It would only be available for senior bonds issued by solvent banks until the end of 2016. Sources believe the bonds would be retained by the banks to serve as collateral to access funding from the European Central Bank.

It helped a relief rally. An Intesa US$1.25bn 7% AT1 was bid at 94.20 on Friday afternoon, up from Monday's low of 88.50. A Monte dei Paschi 1bn senior due April 2019 bond rallied almost 80bp over the week, to swaps plus 384bp. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Philip Wright)