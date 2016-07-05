* Italian banks squashed by mountain of bad loans
* Political instability weighs, with referendum looming
* Fears Italy's woes could trigger EU contagion
By Crispian Balmer
ROME, July 5 Italy's bank shares plunged on
Tuesday, shaking the financial foundations of the euro zone's
third-largest economy and threatening contagion to other EU
nations.
The crisis could push Italy back into recession and, in a
doomsday scenario, generate a Greece-type meltdown that Europe
would find almost impossible to contain
Italy's banks are suffocating under a pile of non-performing
loans and, adding to the growing sense of instability, Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi has promised to resign if he loses a
referendum in October on constitutional reform.
Recent opinion polls say he will fall well short.
"Italy faces a severe crisis that is exponential. This is
not gradual and not linear," said Francesco Galietti, head of
the Policy Sonar risk consultancy and a former finance ministry
official. "The immediate trigger is the banking crisis."
Italy's bank sector index has fallen 30 percent
since Britain voted on June 23 to quit the European Union,
bringing its losses so far this year to 57 percent. The euro
zone banking stocks index has dropped 22 percent and 37
percent respectively.
On Tuesday, the Italian index lost a further 1.44 percent to
trade around three-year lows.
Italy is politically and financially fragile, often
described as "too big to save" in a crisis, so even though there
is very little direct economic linkage between its banks and the
Brexit vote, any global shock creates major tremors here.
"Italy is essentially the fault line of Europe," said a
former IMF official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Both the public debt and the banking sector are on a powder
keg, being maintained by a process of non-recognition of
accumulated losses in the system that they keep rolling over.
The real problem is that somebody has to take the losses
eventually."
HUGE LOSSES
Immediate concerns centre on Italy's third-largest lender,
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which has the highest
ratio of bad debts to outstanding loans among listed Italian
banks. It has been told by the European Central Bank (ECB) to
slash these debts by 40 percent over three years.
Rome is in talks with Brussels to devise a plan to
recapitalise its lenders, including BMPS, hoping to use public
money to stave off potentially huge losses for bank bond and
shareholders - many of them ordinary retail investors.
Such a deal might require the bending of anti-bailout rules
that the European Union adopted in 2014 to force investors and
some depositors to share the burden of bank failures. Germany
says the rules must be respected, but Italy says flexibility is
needed to prevent possible bank contagion stemming from Brexit.
"A solution should be found quickly or the world's oldest
bank (BMPS) could fail and bring down the rest of Europe's
embattled banking sector with it. The EU needs to show
flexibility or Italy could go under," said Andrew Edwards, CEO
of British based financial company ETX Capital.
Highlighting these concerns, BMPS dropped 20 percent on
Tuesday, bringing its losses this year to almost 80 percent.
One EU official told Reuters that on Monday night at a
meeting of the Eurogroup Working Group, the body that prepares
the meetings of eurozone finance ministers, national envoys had
expressed "concern" for the situation in Italy.
However, a second EU official said there was little appetite
to change or soften the bail-in rules, with opponents arguing
that Italy had signed up to the rules so should abide by them.
SUICIDE
Italy did just that last November when it saved four failing
lenders, but in the process wiped out some 430 million euros of
junior debt held by 12,500 small savers. Many of these savers
said they had no idea their investment was so risky and one
pensioner committed suicide after losing his life savings.
Some 5 billion euros of junior debt is outstanding at BMPS
and Renzi fears political and public turmoil if thousands more
people are ruined because Rome has to follow stringent EU rules.
Opposition parties have raised the spectre of a new
sovereign debt crisis and Italian government borrowing costs
edged higher on Tuesday because of the banking travails.
"The crisis in the Italian banking sector could have similar
political consequences to those following the explosion of the
spread on Italian sovereign debt in 2011," said Renato Brunetta,
parliamentary party leader of Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party.
On that occasion, the then prime minister Silvio Berlusconi
was eventually forced to resign.
Apparently undeterred by the poor opinion polls, Renzi has
promised to go if he loses the October referendum on his
constitutional overhaul that he says will end decades of
revolving-door government in Italy. His departure would be taken
badly by markets that have backed his reform agenda.
"Political instability would indeed cause financial
instability," said Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, an
influential Brussels-based think tank.
Italy cannot afford further financial upheaval.
It has the heaviest public debt burden in Europe after
Greece - some 133 percent of gross domestic product - and is ill
placed to pump funds into its crumbling banks, which are
burdened by some 360 billion euros of doubtful and bad loans,
equivalent to almost a quarter of the nation's GDP.
But it is also at risk of tumbling into a vicious economic
circle. Without help, the ailing banks have little room to offer
credit, thereby crimping Italy's sickly economy, which has
barely grown since the birth of the euro in 1999.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni, Paul Taylor, Silvia
Aloisi and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Janet McBride)